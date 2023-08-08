Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3780 and closed at ₹3746.45. The stock reached a high of ₹3920 and a low of ₹3756.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹103807.51 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 60528 shares.
08 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3746.45 yesterday
