Divis Lab Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

Divis Laboratories' shares opened at ₹3306.95 and closed at ₹3280.25 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹3309.8, while the low was ₹3275. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹87,313.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4551.5 and ₹2730, respectively. On the BSE, 1405 shares were traded.

