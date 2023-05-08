Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST Livemint
Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

The opening price of Divis Labs in the current session was 3306.95. The highest price reached during the session was 3309.8 and the lowest price was 3275.

Divis Laboratories' shares opened at 3306.95 and closed at 3280.25 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 3309.8, while the low was 3275. The company's market capitalization stood at 87,313.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 4551.5 and 2730, respectively. On the BSE, 1405 shares were traded.

08 May 2023, 11:17:21 AM IST

Divis Lab trading at ₹3297.25, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3280.25

Divis Lab stock is currently trading at 3297.25 with a net change of 17 and a percent change of 0.52. The stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 May 2023, 11:14:58 AM IST

Divis Lab trading at ₹3296.35, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3280.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3296.35, which indicates a small increase of 0.49 percent. The net change in the stock price is 16.1. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend, but the increase is not significant. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change based on market fluctuations and company performance. Investors should conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

08 May 2023, 10:45:19 AM IST

Divis Lab trading at ₹3290.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3280.25

As of the current data, Divis Lab stock is priced at 3290.6 with a 0.32 percent change and a net change of 10.35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

08 May 2023, 10:33:03 AM IST

Divis Lab closed at ₹3280.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 1405. The closing price for the day was 3280.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout