Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stocks Rise on Bullish Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 3486 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3524.65 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3435 and closed at 3505.7. The stock reached a high of 3564.5 and a low of 3395.75. The market capitalization of the company is 92,489.25 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 31,101 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 95.2 (+35.81%) & 49.85 (+48.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 08 Nov 10:45 were at strike price of 3500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 54.7 (-28.59%) & 12.45 (-32.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3524.65, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹3486

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3524.65 with a percent change of 1.11. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.11% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 38.65, implying that the stock has gained 38.65 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 10:35 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1176.755.10.441175.0922.55282341.74
Cipla1234.919.01.561277.55852.099675.03
Divis Laboratories3524.5538.551.113949.02730.093565.73
Dr Reddys Laboratories5479.2578.051.455986.24176.8591041.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals2041.2543.42.172099.951446.1569085.18
08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock had a low price of 3482 and a high price of 3527.6 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:06 AM IST Divis Lab November futures opened at 3518.85 as against previous close of 3492.55

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3491.8. The bid price is slightly higher at 3500.1, while the offer price is 3503.65. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 400. The stock has an open interest of 2503200. Overall, there seems to be decent activity and demand for Divis Lab in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3495.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3486

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3495.1. It has experienced a 0.26% change, with a net increase of 9.1 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.75%
3 Months-8.23%
6 Months2.9%
YTD2.0%
1 Year1.96%
08 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3487.1, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3486

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3487.1 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.1.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3505.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Labs on the BSE, there were a total of 31,101 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,505.7.

