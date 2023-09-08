comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 10:15:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130.45 0.23%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.1 2.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.1 0.66%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 259.05 0.82%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,610.25 -0.04%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Plummet in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Plummet in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 3693.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3680.25 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at 3700.1 and closed at 3709.05. The stock reached a high of 3731.65 and a low of 3662. The market capitalization of Divis Labs is 98058.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Labs was 17608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:07:55 AM IST

Divis Lab September futures opened at 3696.6 as against previous close of 3700.55

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3681. The bid price is 3687.0 and the offer price is 3688.95. The offer quantity is 200 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for Divis Lab is 2441600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 10:03:14 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3680.25, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3693.8

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3680.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 13.55.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

08 Sep 2023, 09:50:51 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3686.1, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3693.8

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3686.1, with a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.21% compared to its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is -7.7, indicating a decrease of 7.7.

08 Sep 2023, 09:36:31 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.84%
3 Months0.11%
6 Months31.45%
YTD8.23%
1 Year2.87%
08 Sep 2023, 09:07:50 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3693.8, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3709.05

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3693.8, with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -15.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Sep 2023, 08:19:23 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3709.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 17,608. The closing price for the day was 3,709.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App