Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3949 and closed at ₹3910.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3949, while the lowest price was ₹3834.55. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹102,072.67 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹3976.7, and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Divis Lab was 14,763.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.