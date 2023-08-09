Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 3910.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3845 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3949 and closed at ₹3910.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3949, while the lowest price was ₹3834.55. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹102,072.67 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹3976.7, and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Divis Lab was 14,763.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:16:28 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3910.35 yesterday
