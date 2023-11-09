Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at ₹3482 and closed at ₹3486. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3536, while the lowest price was ₹3481.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,417.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 15,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.