Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 3486 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3481.3 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3482 and closed at 3486. The highest price reached during the day was 3536, while the lowest price was 3481.3. The market capitalization of the company is 92,417.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 15,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3481.3, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3486

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3481.3 with a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has seen a decrease of 0.13% in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, indicating a decrease of 4.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

09 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3486 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a trading volume of 15,207 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,486.

