Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 3720.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3749.9 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3685.1 and closed at 3698.1. The highest price reached during the day was 3727.35, while the lowest price was 3685.1. The market capitalization of the company is 98807.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, and the 52-week low is 2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 5659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3749.9, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹3720.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3749.9, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 29.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.79% and the actual change in price is 29.45.

09 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3655, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹3720.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3655. There has been a percent change of -1.76, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -65.45, which means that the stock has decreased by 65.45.

09 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3698.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 5659. The closing price for the stock was 3698.1.

