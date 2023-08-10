Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 3845.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3745 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of ₹3850 and closed at ₹3845.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3858, while the lowest price was ₹3716.4. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹99,417.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3976.7 and ₹2730 respectively. The total BSE volume for Divis Lab on that day was 21,189 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:10:41 AM IST
