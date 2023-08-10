Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 3845.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3745 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of 3850 and closed at 3845.65. The highest price reached during the day was 3858, while the lowest price was 3716.4. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 99,417.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3976.7 and 2730 respectively. The total BSE volume for Divis Lab on that day was 21,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3845.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Divis Lab on the BSE was 21,189 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,845.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.