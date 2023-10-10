Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 3720.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3702.65 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3655 and closed at 3720.45. The stock's high for the day was 3798.65 and the low was 3655. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98293.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 6170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3720.45 on last trading day

