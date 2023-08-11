comScore
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 3745.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3711.5 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3764.95 and closed at 3737.15. The stock reached a high of 3775 and a low of 3728.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 99429.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 8756 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:47:14 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3711.5, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹3745.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3711.5, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -33.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the net change is a decrease of 33.95.

11 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Divis Lab Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months6.02%
6 Months32.67%
YTD9.74%
1 Year-5.15%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:04:03 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3745.45, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3737.15

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3745.45, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock has had a slight increase in value of 0.22% and has gained 8.3 points.

11 Aug 2023, 08:27:02 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3737.15 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Divis Lab was 8756 shares, and the closing price was 3737.15.

