Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab's Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3764.95 and closed at ₹3737.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3775 and a low of ₹3728.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹99429.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 8756 shares.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3711.5, with a percent change of -0.91 and a net change of -33.95. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.91% and the net change is a decrease of ₹33.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|6.02%
|6 Months
|32.67%
|YTD
|9.74%
|1 Year
|-5.15%
The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3745.45, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 8.3. This means that the stock has had a slight increase in value of 0.22% and has gained 8.3 points.
