comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3635, down -0.19% from yesterday's 3642.1
Back

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3635, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3642.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3635 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at 3671.2 and closed at 3670.25. The stock reached a high of 3673.05 and a low of 3590.65. The market capitalization of the company is 96,658.44 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Laboratories is 3976.7, while the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a BSE volume of 15,786 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:04:21 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3635, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

Divis Lab stock closed at 3635 today, experiencing a percent change of -0.19%. This indicates a decrease from the previous day's closing price of 3642.1. The net change in the stock price is -7.1.

11 Jul 2023, 03:16:43 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3640, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3640 with a percent change of -0.06. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.06% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.1, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 2.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:04:38 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3647.1 with a percent change of 0.14. The net change is 5, indicating a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45:57 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3649.8, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is 3649.8 with a percent change of 0.21. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.7, indicating a slight increase.

Click here for Divis Lab Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:35:09 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3642.65, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3642.65. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.55.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21:15 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3642.25, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3642.25. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of only 0.15%.

11 Jul 2023, 02:02:25 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3643.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3643.7, with a net change of 1.6. The percent change for the stock is 0.04. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating some positive movement in the market for Divis Lab.

11 Jul 2023, 01:53:33 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3641.7, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3641.7 with a net change of -0.4. This represents a percentage change of -0.01. In other words, the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% or 0.4 points.

Click here for Divis Lab Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:31:35 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3640, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3640, with a net change of -2.1, representing a -0.06 percent change. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18:13 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3641.45, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3641.45 with a percent change of -0.02. This means that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, indicating a decrease of 0.65 points. Overall, the stock price of Divis Lab has experienced a minor decline.

11 Jul 2023, 01:04:39 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3643.55, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3643.55 with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:46:25 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3644.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3644.95, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change is positive at 2.85.

Click here for Divis Lab AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:30:56 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3647.05. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:20:22 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3642.1, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

Based on the current data, the price of Divis Lab stock is 3642.1. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

11 Jul 2023, 12:00:15 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3649.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3649.9. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.8, which means that the stock has increased by 7.8 points. Overall, this data suggests that the Divis Lab stock has experienced a small positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 11:46:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.2, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3647.2. There has been a 0.14 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

Click here for Divis Lab News

11 Jul 2023, 11:32:12 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3651.85, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3651.85 with a percent change of 0.27 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% or 9.75.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21:15 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3644.95, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3644.95, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 2.85. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.08% and the net change in price is 2.85.

11 Jul 2023, 11:01:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3646.85, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Laboratories is 3646.85. It has experienced a 0.13% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.75.

11 Jul 2023, 10:51:33 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3644.55, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3644.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.45, meaning the stock has gained 2.45 rupees since the previous trading session. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement.

Click here for Divis Lab Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:33:50 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3652.65, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3652.65 with a net change of 10.55 and a percent change of 0.29. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:16:33 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3655.5, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3655.5 with a percent change of 0.37. The net change is 13.4, indicating an increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:06:22 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3658.25, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3658.25, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 16.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% and the net change is an increase of 16.15.

11 Jul 2023, 09:48:40 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3666.8, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3666.8, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 24.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 24.7 points.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:37:41 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3668.5, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3668.5, which represents a 0.72 percent increase from the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 26.4.

11 Jul 2023, 09:16:31 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3663.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3663.5, with a net change of 21.4 and a percent change of 0.59. This means that the stock has increased by 21.4 points, or 0.59%, compared to the previous closing price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05:01 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3641.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3670.25

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3641.05 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -29.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.8% and the stock has lost 29.2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 08:22:37 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3670.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,786. The closing price for the day was 3,670.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout