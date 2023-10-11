Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3702 and closed at ₹3702.65. The high for the day was ₹3721.45 and the low was ₹3685.95. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹98,478.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 2932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.