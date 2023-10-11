Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 3702.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3709.6 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3702 and closed at 3702.65. The high for the day was 3721.45 and the low was 3685.95. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98,478.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 2932 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3709.6, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹3702.65

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3709.6, and it has experienced a small percent change of 0.19. This means that the stock has increased by 6.95 in terms of net change.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3702.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 2932 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3702.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.