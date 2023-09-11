Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 3693.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3697.85 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab's opening price was 3677.95 and the closing price was 3693.8. The stock reached a high of 3710.5 and a low of 3670.85. The company has a market capitalization of 98,166.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. On the BSE, a total of 4836 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3693.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab on BSE had a volume of 4836 shares with a closing price of 3693.8.

