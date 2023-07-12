comScore
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's 3640.05
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:02 PM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 3640.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3628.2 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3650 and closed at 3642.1. The stock had a high of 3695.15 and a low of 3633.8. The market capitalization of the company is 96497.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a trading volume of 13903 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:02:19 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock was 3628.2, which represents a decrease of 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -11.85. Yesterday's closing price was 3640.05.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15:59 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3636.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3636.1. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -3.95.

12 Jul 2023, 03:05:41 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is 3627.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.1, suggesting a decrease of 12.1 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:51:39 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price of the stock is 3628. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 12.05.

12 Jul 2023, 02:36:22 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3631.55, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3631.55. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decline of 8.5 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:20:35 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3630. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.05. Overall, the stock price of Divis Lab has seen a small decline.

12 Jul 2023, 02:09:43 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3634.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3634.5. There has been a decrease of 0.15% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.55.

12 Jul 2023, 01:45:12 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3628.65. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:30:48 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3633.9, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3633.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, which means it has decreased by that amount.

12 Jul 2023, 01:07:38 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3631.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3631.95. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.1. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:48:49 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3629.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3629.15. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36:09 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3624.55, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is 3624.55 with a percent change of -0.43. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -15.5, indicating a decrease of 15.5.

12 Jul 2023, 12:18:11 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3626.6, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3626.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -13.45, suggesting a decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:01:38 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3623.35, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3623.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.46% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -16.7.

12 Jul 2023, 11:46:01 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3616.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3616.25. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.8, suggesting a decrease of 23.8 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:35:09 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3619, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3619. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.05, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

12 Jul 2023, 11:16:00 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is 3628.4. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 11.65.

12 Jul 2023, 11:03:48 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.45, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3627.45. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -12.6, suggesting a decrease of 12.6 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:48:04 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3621.4, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3621.4, which represents a decrease of -0.51% in percentage change. The net change is -18.65, indicating a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:30:13 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3623.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3623.85, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -16.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:20:15 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3618.9, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3618.9. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.15, suggesting a decrease of 21.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value in the recent period.

12 Jul 2023, 10:08:10 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3626.4, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The stock price of Divis Lab is currently 3626.4, with a percent change of -0.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.65, indicating a decrease of 13.65.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45:05 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3620.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3620.45. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.6, suggesting a decrease of 19.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:33:55 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3640, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3640. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable. However, there has been a net change of -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 09:20:26 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3629.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3629.35 with a net change of -10.7, which represents a percent change of -0.29%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 10.7 points and has experienced a slight decline of 0.29%.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:11 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3635, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3642.1

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3635 with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.19% compared to the previous period. The net change is -7.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.1 points.

12 Jul 2023, 08:02:41 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3642.1 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Divis Lab was 13,903 shares, with a closing price of 3,642.1.

