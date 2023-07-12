Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's 3640.05

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock was ₹3628.2, which represents a decrease of 0.33% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -11.85. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3640.05.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3636.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3636.1. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -3.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.95, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3627.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.1 in the stock price. Click here for Divis Lab Key Metrics

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3628. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -12.05, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹12.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3631.55, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3631.55. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.5, suggesting a decline of ₹8.5 in the stock price.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3630. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹10.05. Overall, the stock price of Divis Lab has seen a small decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3634.5, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3634.5. There has been a decrease of 0.15% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.55. Click here for Divis Lab Board Meetings

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628.65, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3628.65. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3633.9, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3633.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.15, which means it has decreased by that amount.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3631.95, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3631.95. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.1, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.1. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3629.15, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3629.15. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.9 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Divis Lab AGM

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3624.55, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3624.55 with a percent change of -0.43. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.43% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -15.5, indicating a decrease of ₹15.5.

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3626.6, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3626.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.37, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -13.45, suggesting a decline in value.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3623.35, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3623.35. It has experienced a decrease of 0.46% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of -16.7.

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3616.25, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3616.25. There has been a percent change of -0.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.8, suggesting a decrease of ₹23.8 in the stock price. Click here for Divis Lab News

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3619, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3619. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -21.05, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628.4, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3628.4. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹11.65.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.45, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3627.45. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -12.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹12.6 in the stock price.

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3621.4, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3621.4, which represents a decrease of -0.51% in percentage change. The net change is -18.65, indicating a decline in the stock price. Click here for Divis Lab Dividend

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3623.85, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3623.85, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -16.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3618.9, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3618.9. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -21.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹21.15 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decrease in value in the recent period.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3626.4, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The stock price of Divis Lab is currently ₹3626.4, with a percent change of -0.37. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.65, indicating a decrease of ₹13.65.

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3620.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3620.45. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -19.6, suggesting a decrease of ₹19.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value. Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3640, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3640. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable. However, there has been a net change of -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the stock price.

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3629.35, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹3640.05 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3629.35 with a net change of -10.7, which represents a percent change of -0.29%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 10.7 points and has experienced a slight decline of 0.29%.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3635, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3642.1 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3635 with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.19% compared to the previous period. The net change is -7.1, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.1 points.