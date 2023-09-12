Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Divis Lab had an open price of ₹3695.6 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹3748, while the low was ₹3695.6. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is currently ₹99119.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3740. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, suggesting a small positive movement.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 4,717 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,695.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!