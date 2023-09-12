Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Labs Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 3733.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3740 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab had an open price of 3695.6 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 3748, while the low was 3695.6. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is currently 99119.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3740, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3733.75

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3740. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.25, suggesting a small positive movement.

12 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3695.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 4,717 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,695.6.

