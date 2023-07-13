comScore
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3624, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:13 PM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 3633.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3624 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3641.2 and closed at 3640.05. The stock had a high of 3667 and a low of 3597.5. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 96317.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 6572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:13:11 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3624, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock was 3624, which represents a decrease of 0.26% compared to the previous day's closing price of 3633.3. The net change in price for today was -9.3.

13 Jul 2023, 03:21:09 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3621.15, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3621.15. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 12.15.

13 Jul 2023, 03:01:45 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3615.65, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3615.65. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -17.65, suggesting a decrease of 17.65 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:46:42 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3614.15, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

Divis Laboratories stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a current price of 3614.15. The percent change is -0.53%, and the net change is -19.15. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:34:37 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3627.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3627.9, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -5.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:19:02 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3614.2, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3614.2 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -19.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the value has decreased by 19.1.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03:17 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630.3, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

Divis Lab stock is currently priced at 3630.3, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.08% and has gone down by 3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:46:04 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3635, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3635, with a net change of 1.7 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.7 units, or 0.05% from the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 01:33:23 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3649.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3649.5 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 16.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net change in price is 16.2.

13 Jul 2023, 01:23:01 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3648.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3648.95, with a net change of 15.65 and a percentage change of 0.43. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00:53 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3649.85, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3649.85, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 16.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and the value has increased by 16.55. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45:10 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

Divis Lab stock is currently priced at 3647.75, representing a 0.4% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 14.45.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:39 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3652.35, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3652.35, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 19.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information on the overall trend or context, it is difficult to determine the significance of this data.

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:50 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3654.2. There has been a 0.58 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.9.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00:48 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3650.4, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3650.4. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 17.1, meaning the stock has gained 17.1 points. Overall, the stock is performing positively, with a small increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:48:20 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3646.15, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3646.15. There has been a 0.35 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 12.85, which further confirms the positive movement in the stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:35:28 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3646, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Labs stock shows that the price is 3646, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 12.7. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 12.7 points. Overall, this indicates positive performance for Divis Labs stock in the current period.

13 Jul 2023, 11:19:38 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3648.45, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3648.45 with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 15.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:46:33 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3654.35 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 21.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 21.05.

13 Jul 2023, 10:34:41 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The latest data for Divis Laboratories stock shows that the price is currently at 3654.35, with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 21.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with an overall positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 10:17:18 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3663.3, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3663.3, with a net change of 30 and a percent change of 0.83. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:02:35 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3666, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3666, with a percent change of 0.9%. This means that the stock has increased by 0.9% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 32.7, which indicates that the stock has increased by 32.7.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18:51 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.65, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3633.3

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3654.65 with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 21.35. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:01:39 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3628.2, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹3640.05

The current data shows that the price of Divis Lab stock is 3628.2. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.85, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 08:08:22 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3640.05 yesterday

On the last day, Divis Labs had a trading volume of 6572 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3640.05.

