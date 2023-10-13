Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3747.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3757.25 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab's stock opened at 3760 and closed at 3747.7. The highest price reached during the day was 3789.75, while the lowest price was 3730. The company's market capitalization is 99,743.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 6014 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3757.25, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3747.7

Divis Lab stock is currently priced at 3757.25 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 9.55.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3747.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6014. The closing price for the shares was 3747.7.

