Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3740 and closed at ₹3733.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3848.6 and a low of ₹3740 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹100,572.77 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 15,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3733.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 15,761 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,733.75.