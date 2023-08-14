Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of ₹3733 and closed at ₹3745.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3735.9, while the lowest price was ₹3670.35. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹97594.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9272 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST
Divis Lab Live Updates
DIVIS LABORATORIES
14 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST
Divis Lab Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.77%
|3 Months
|5.39%
|6 Months
|30.87%
|YTD
|7.79%
|1 Year
|-6.81%
14 Aug 2023, 09:03:10 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3745.45 on last trading day
