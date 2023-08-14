comScore
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 3745.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3676.3 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at a price of 3733 and closed at 3745.45. The highest price reached during the day was 3735.9, while the lowest price was 3670.35. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 97594.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:34:07 AM IST

Divis Lab Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.77%
3 Months5.39%
6 Months30.87%
YTD7.79%
1 Year-6.81%
14 Aug 2023, 09:03:10 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3745.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 9272 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3745.45.

