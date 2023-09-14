Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 3785.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3745.2 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at 3789 and closed at 3785.1. The stock reached a high of 3835.2 and a low of 3739.55. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 99,423.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 9549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3745.2, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹3785.1

The current data of Divis Labs stock shows that the price is 3745.2. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -39.9. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3785.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 9549 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 3785.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.