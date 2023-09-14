Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks plummet as investors turn bearish

On the last trading day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3789 and closed at ₹3785.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3835.2 and a low of ₹3739.55. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹99,423.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 9549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.