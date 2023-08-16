comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 3731.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3731.35 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3652.6 and closed at 3676.3. The stock reached a high of 3746.35 and a low of 3602 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 99055.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 25625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06:49 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3731.35, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹3731.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3731.35. There has been no change in the price, with a net change of 0.0%.

16 Aug 2023, 08:16:06 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3676.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, a total of 25,625 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,676.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout