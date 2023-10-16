comScore
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's 3733.15
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

27 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 3733.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3657.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3718.05 and closed at 3757.25. The stock's high for the day was 3760.85, while the low was 3718.05. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 99,232.16 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 5538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:41:35 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock was 3657.95, representing a decrease of 2.01% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -75.2. Yesterday's closing price was 3733.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:37:40 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3640 and a high of 3723.1 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:28:30 PM IST

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000, while the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27:11 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3665.35 with a bid price of 3664.0 and an offer price of 3664.8. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 2420800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:08:08 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3668, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3668 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -65.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 1.75% and a decrease of 65.15.

16 Oct 2023, 02:40:35 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 45.5 (-49.25%) & 16.8 (-59.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 75.0 (+84.96%) & 30.4 (+94.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:30:35 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3665.5, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3665.5. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -67.65, which means that the stock has declined by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:08 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is 3661.1 and the high price is 3723.1.

16 Oct 2023, 02:00:02 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3676.1 with a bid price of 3676.4 and an offer price of 3678.2. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 2364600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:53:57 PM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3672.2, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3672.2, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -60.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.63% and has decreased by 60.95 in total.

16 Oct 2023, 01:24:21 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is 3661.1 and the high price is 3723.1.

16 Oct 2023, 01:21:45 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.65 (-46.85%) & 30.5 (-50.81%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 68.4 (+68.68%) & 25.55 (+63.78%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:06:41 PM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3681.1, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3681.1, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -52.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the value has decreased by 52.05.

16 Oct 2023, 12:58:07 PM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:42:05 PM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45

Divis Lab is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 3685. The bid price is slightly higher at 3685.9, while the offer price is even higher at 3688.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 200. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2298600. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:29:28 PM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3686.8, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3686.8. There has been a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -46.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and the value has decreased by 46.35.

16 Oct 2023, 12:16:17 PM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is 3667.05, while the high price is 3723.10.

16 Oct 2023, 12:06:13 PM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.4 (-38.2%) & 35.3 (-43.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 59.6 (+46.98%) & 22.0 (+41.03%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:44:55 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3699.35, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3699.35 with a percent change of -0.91. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.91% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -33.8, indicating a decrease of 33.8.

16 Oct 2023, 11:28:37 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3693. The bid price and offer price are 3691.65 and 3694.15, respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 200. The open interest for the stock is 2,280,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:24:18 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3667.05 and a high of 3723.10 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16:39 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3693.1, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3693.1 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -40.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has decreased by 40.05.

16 Oct 2023, 10:45:18 AM IST

Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 52.7 (-41.22%) & 20.15 (-50.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 64.05 (+57.95%) & 25.0 (+60.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:31:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3682.95, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3682.95, with a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -50.2, indicating a decrease of 50.2 from its previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24:22 AM IST

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock reached a low price of 3667.05 and a high price of 3723.10 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:14:00 AM IST

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3695. The bid price is 3698.0, while the offer price is 3700.25. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 2269800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:51:38 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40:09 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3683.8, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3683.8. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.35, which means the stock has decreased by 49.35.

16 Oct 2023, 09:07:05 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3738, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3757.25

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3738. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.25, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.

16 Oct 2023, 08:16:27 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3757.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a BSE volume of 5,538 shares, and the closing price was 3,757.25.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App