Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's 3733.15

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 Today, the closing price of Divis Lab stock was ₹3657.95, representing a decrease of 2.01% compared to the previous day. The net change in price was -75.2. Yesterday's closing price was ₹3733.15.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3640 and a high of ₹3723.1 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000, while the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3665.35 with a bid price of 3664.0 and an offer price of 3664.8. The offer quantity is 400 and the bid quantity is 200. The stock has an open interest of 2420800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3668, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3668 with a percent change of -1.75 and a net change of -65.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 1.75% and a decrease of ₹65.15.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹45.5 (-49.25%) & ₹16.8 (-59.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹75.0 (+84.96%) & ₹30.4 (+94.87%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3665.5, down -1.81% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3665.5. There has been a percent change of -1.81, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -67.65, which means that the stock has declined by this amount.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is ₹3661.1 and the high price is ₹3723.1. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3676.1 with a bid price of 3676.4 and an offer price of 3678.2. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest for the stock is 2364600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3672.2, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3672.2, with a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -60.95. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.63% and has decreased by ₹60.95 in total. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is ₹3661.1 and the high price is ₹3723.1.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.65 (-46.85%) & ₹30.5 (-50.81%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹68.4 (+68.68%) & ₹25.55 (+63.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3681.1, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3681.1, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -52.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% and the value has decreased by ₹52.05.

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45 Divis Lab is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 3685. The bid price is slightly higher at 3685.9, while the offer price is even higher at 3688.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 200. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2298600. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3686.8, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3686.8. There has been a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -46.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and the value has decreased by ₹46.35.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Divis Laboratories stock today is ₹3667.05, while the high price is ₹3723.10.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹55.4 (-38.2%) & ₹35.3 (-43.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹59.6 (+46.98%) & ₹22.0 (+41.03%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3699.35, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3699.35 with a percent change of -0.91. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.91% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -33.8, indicating a decrease of ₹33.8.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3693. The bid price and offer price are 3691.65 and 3694.15, respectively. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 200. The open interest for the stock is 2,280,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of ₹3667.05 and a high of ₹3723.10 on the current day.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3693.1, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3693.1 with a percent change of -1.07 and a net change of -40.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.07% and has decreased by ₹40.05.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹52.7 (-41.22%) & ₹20.15 (-50.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 16 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹64.05 (+57.95%) & ₹25.0 (+60.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3682.95, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3682.95, with a percent change of -1.34. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.34% compared to the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -50.2, indicating a decrease of ₹50.2 from its previous value.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Divis Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹3667.05 and a high price of ₹3723.10 on the current day.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3719.85 as against previous close of 3748.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3695. The bid price is 3698.0, while the offer price is 3700.25. The offer quantity is 200, and the bid quantity is also 200. The stock has an open interest of 2269800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3683.8, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3683.8. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -49.35, which means the stock has decreased by ₹49.35.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3738, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3757.25 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3738. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.25, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount.