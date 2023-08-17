comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 3731.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3709.45 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3719 and closed at 3731.35. The stock had a high of 3739.4 and a low of 3652.15. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 98474.24 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a volume of 50014 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3731.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on the BSE had a volume of 50,014 shares with a closing price of 3,731.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App