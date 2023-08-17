Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 3731.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3709.45 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3719 and closed at ₹3731.35. The stock had a high of ₹3739.4 and a low of ₹3652.15. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹98474.24 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a volume of 50014 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:13:45 AM IST
Divis Lab closed at ₹3731.35 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories on the BSE had a volume of 50,014 shares with a closing price of ₹3,731.35.
