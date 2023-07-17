Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks plummet as investors sell-off

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3624.05 and closed at ₹3620.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3685, while the lowest price was ₹3624.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹97,825.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3976.7 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 8153 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3671 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of 6.4 points.
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3678.4 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock price has experienced a small increase, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3685, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 64.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, as both the percent change and net change are positive. The stock has increased by ₹64.4, which is equivalent to a 1.78% increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8153. The closing price for the day was ₹3620.6.
