Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stocks plummet as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:04 PM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3677.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3671 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3624.05 and closed at 3620.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3685, while the lowest price was 3624.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 97,825.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3976.7 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 8153 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3671, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3671 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -6.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.17% and the net change is a decrease of 6.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46 PM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3675, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3675, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -2.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.07% and the net change is a decrease of 2.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3666, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3666, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -11.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and has decreased by 11.4 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:23 PM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3668, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

Divis Lab stock is currently priced at 3668 with a net change of -9.4, which represents a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3678.4, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3678.4 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock price has experienced a small increase, indicating positive market sentiment. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3673.9, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data shows that the price of Divis Lab stock is 3673.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -3.5.

17 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3673.45, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3673.45. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.95, which means the stock has decreased by 3.95.

17 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3666, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3666. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.4.

17 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3662.6, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3662.6. There has been a decrease of 0.4% in the stock price, with a net change of -14.8.

17 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3670.45, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3670.45, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -6.95. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3673, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3673, with a percent change of -0.12. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.4, indicating a decrease of 4.4 rupees. Overall, the stock price for Divis Lab has experienced a small decline.

17 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3679.95, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3679.95 with a percent change of 0.07. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3686.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3686.75, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 9.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3695, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3695. There has been a 0.48% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.6.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3690.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3690.75. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 13.35, meaning the stock has gained 13.35 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3685, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3685, which represents a net change of 7.6 and a percent change of 0.21. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3685, up 1.78% from yesterday's ₹3620.6

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3685, with a percent change of 1.78 and a net change of 64.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, as both the percent change and net change are positive. The stock has increased by 64.4, which is equivalent to a 1.78% increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3620.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 8153. The closing price for the day was 3620.6.

