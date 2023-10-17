Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3650, down -0.22% from yesterday's 3657.95

24 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.22 %. The stock closed at 3657.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3650 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at a price of 3718 and closed at 3733.15. The stock reached a high of 3723.1 and a low of 3640 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 97107.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4927.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3650, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

Divis Lab stock closed at a price of 3650, which represents a decrease of 0.22% from the previous day's closing price of 3657.95. The net change in the stock's price was -7.95.

17 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.32.40.211169.9922.55272876.37
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
17 Oct 2023, 05:42 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3626 and a high of 3690.25 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3657.8 as against previous close of 3652.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3651. The bid price is INR 3660.05 with a bid quantity of 200. The offer price is INR 3661.85 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2,383,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2730.00000 and a 52-week high price of 3934.70000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:06 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3648.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3648.9, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 34.65 (-14.86%) & 56.0 (-9.6%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (-28.91%) & 12.25 (-37.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3650.3, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3650.3. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decrease of 7.65 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3658, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3658 with a net change of 0.05, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The percentage change is 0, suggesting that there has been no significant change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable at its current price.

17 Oct 2023, 01:39 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3730.98
10 Days3726.61
20 Days3741.38
50 Days3714.08
100 Days3645.37
300 Days3378.46
17 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.5 (+6.88%) & 69.6 (+12.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.4 (-42.18%) & 9.8 (-49.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3664.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is 3664.6. There has been a 0.18% percent change, with a net change of 6.65.

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3672.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3672.2, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 14.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 47.9 (+17.69%) & 29.65 (+14.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.0 (-43.13%) & 9.6 (-50.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3675, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3675, with a net change of 17.05 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.7 (+4.91%) & 66.7 (+7.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.95 (-29.03%) & 11.75 (-39.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3661, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3657.95

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3661, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.08% and has gained 3.05 points.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3733.15

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3657.95 with a percent change of -2.01. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.01% from its previous value. The net change is -75.2, indicating a decrease of 75.2 in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3733.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, a total of 4,927 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 3,733.15.

