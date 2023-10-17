Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3650, down -0.22% from yesterday's 3657.95

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3650, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 Divis Lab stock closed at a price of ₹3650, which represents a decrease of 0.22% from the previous day's closing price of ₹3657.95. The net change in the stock's price was -7.95.

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1137.3 2.4 0.21 1169.9 922.55 272876.37 Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3657.8 as against previous close of 3652.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3651. The bid price is INR 3660.05 with a bid quantity of 200. The offer price is INR 3661.85 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2,383,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2730.00000 and a 52-week high price of 3934.70000.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3648.9, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3648.9, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹34.65 (-14.86%) & ₹56.0 (-9.6%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (-28.91%) & ₹12.25 (-37.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1137.8 2.9 0.26 1169.9 922.55 272996.33 Divis Laboratories 3648.4 -9.55 -0.26 3949.0 2730.0 96853.56 Cipla 1174.0 9.6 0.82 1277.55 852.0 94759.48 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5538.95 48.8 0.89 5986.2 4176.85 92033.38 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1921.7 10.35 0.54 2099.95 1446.15 65039.06 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3657.8 as against previous close of 3652.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3651.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3657.75, indicating a potential increase in demand. The offer price stands at 3659.55, with an offer quantity of 200. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Divis Lab is at 2379400. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing moderate activity and may attract more buyers in the near future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3626, while the high price is ₹3690.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3650.3, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3650.3. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.65 in the stock price.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3658, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3658 with a net change of 0.05, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The percentage change is 0, suggesting that there has been no significant change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable at its current price.

Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3730.98 10 Days 3726.61 20 Days 3741.38 50 Days 3714.08 100 Days 3645.37 300 Days 3378.46

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.5 (+6.88%) & ₹69.6 (+12.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.4 (-42.18%) & ₹9.8 (-49.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Divis Laboratories' stock reached a low price of ₹3626 and a high price of ₹3690.25.

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3664.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3664.6. There has been a 0.18% percent change, with a net change of 6.65.

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3657.8 as against previous close of 3652.45 Divis Labs is currently trading at a spot price of 3672.75 with a bid price of 3683.1 and an offer price of 3684.8. The offer quantity stands at 200 shares, while the bid quantity is 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,381,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1141.95 7.05 0.62 1169.9 922.55 273992.06 Divis Laboratories 3667.05 9.1 0.25 3949.0 2730.0 97348.66 Cipla 1173.0 8.6 0.74 1277.55 852.0 94678.76 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5549.1 58.95 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92202.03 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1931.75 20.4 1.07 2099.95 1446.15 65379.2

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3672.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3672.2, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 14.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.9 (+17.69%) & ₹29.65 (+14.92%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.0 (-43.13%) & ₹9.6 (-50.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3675, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3675, with a net change of 17.05 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.7 (+4.91%) & ₹66.7 (+7.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.95 (-29.03%) & ₹11.75 (-39.74%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3626, while the high price is ₹3690.25.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3661, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3657.95 The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3661, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.08% and has gained 3.05 points.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3657.8 as against previous close of 3652.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3642.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3650.5, with a bid quantity of 600. On the other hand, the offer price is 3652.75, and there are 400 shares available for purchase at this price. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,413,000, indicating a high level of investor activity and potential for price movement.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Divis Lab Live Updates

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3657.95, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹3733.15 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3657.95 with a percent change of -2.01. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.01% from its previous value. The net change is -75.2, indicating a decrease of ₹75.2 in the stock price.