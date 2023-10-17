Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3650, down -0.22% from yesterday's 3657.95

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at a price of ₹3718 and closed at ₹3733.15. The stock reached a high of ₹3723.1 and a low of ₹3640 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97107.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4927.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab stock closed at a price of ₹3650, which represents a decrease of 0.22% from the previous day's closing price of ₹3657.95. The net change in the stock's price was -7.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1137.3
|2.4
|0.21
|1169.9
|922.55
|272876.37
|Divis Laboratories
|3650.0
|-7.95
|-0.22
|3949.0
|2730.0
|96896.03
|Cipla
|1173.5
|9.1
|0.78
|1277.55
|852.0
|94719.12
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|5548.85
|58.7
|1.07
|5986.2
|4176.85
|92197.88
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|1918.45
|7.1
|0.37
|2099.95
|1446.15
|64929.07
The Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.
Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3651. The bid price is INR 3660.05 with a bid quantity of 200. The offer price is INR 3661.85 with an offer quantity of 200. The open interest for Divis Lab stands at 2,383,600.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 2730.00000 and a 52-week high price of 3934.70000.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3648.9, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -9.05. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹34.65 (-14.86%) & ₹56.0 (-9.6%) respectively.
Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (-28.91%) & ₹12.25 (-37.18%) respectively.
Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3651.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3657.75, indicating a potential increase in demand. The offer price stands at 3659.55, with an offer quantity of 200. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 400. The open interest for Divis Lab is at 2379400. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing moderate activity and may attract more buyers in the near future.
The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3626, while the high price is ₹3690.25.
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3650.3. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.65 in the stock price.
The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3658 with a net change of 0.05, indicating a minimal increase in the stock price. The percentage change is 0, suggesting that there has been no significant change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable at its current price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|3730.98
|10 Days
|3726.61
|20 Days
|3741.38
|50 Days
|3714.08
|100 Days
|3645.37
|300 Days
|3378.46
Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.5 (+6.88%) & ₹69.6 (+12.35%) respectively.
Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.4 (-42.18%) & ₹9.8 (-49.74%) respectively.
Today, Divis Laboratories' stock reached a low price of ₹3626 and a high price of ₹3690.25.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3664.6. There has been a 0.18% percent change, with a net change of 6.65.
Divis Labs is currently trading at a spot price of 3672.75 with a bid price of 3683.1 and an offer price of 3684.8. The offer quantity stands at 200 shares, while the bid quantity is 400 shares. The stock has an open interest of 2,381,000.
The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3672.2, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 14.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock of Divis Laboratories reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.
Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3750.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹47.9 (+17.69%) & ₹29.65 (+14.92%) respectively.
Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.0 (-43.13%) & ₹9.6 (-50.77%) respectively.
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3675, with a net change of 17.05 and a percent change of 0.47. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of ₹3626 and a high of ₹3690.25 on the current day.
Top active call options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.7 (+4.91%) & ₹66.7 (+7.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Divis Lab at 17 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.95 (-29.03%) & ₹11.75 (-39.74%) respectively.
The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3626, while the high price is ₹3690.25.
The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3661, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.08% and has gained 3.05 points.
Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3642.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 3650.5, with a bid quantity of 600. On the other hand, the offer price is 3652.75, and there are 400 shares available for purchase at this price. The stock has a significant open interest of 2,413,000, indicating a high level of investor activity and potential for price movement.
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3657.95 with a percent change of -2.01. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.01% from its previous value. The net change is -75.2, indicating a decrease of ₹75.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, a total of 4,927 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,733.15.
