Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Plunge on Negative Trading Day

Divis Lab's stock opened at ₹3709.4 on the last trading day and closed at ₹3709.45. The high for the day was ₹3713.65 and the low was ₹3637.5. The company's market cap is ₹97153.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The stock had a trading volume of 13326 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|9.28%
|6 Months
|27.05%
|YTD
|7.08%
|1 Year
|-2.5%
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3659.7 with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -49.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.34% and the price has fallen by ₹49.75. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's performance.
