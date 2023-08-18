Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Plunge on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 3709.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3659.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

Divis Lab's stock opened at 3709.4 on the last trading day and closed at 3709.45. The high for the day was 3713.65 and the low was 3637.5. The company's market cap is 97153.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The stock had a trading volume of 13326 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09:38 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months9.28%
6 Months27.05%
YTD7.08%
1 Year-2.5%
09:33 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

09:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3659.7, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹3709.45

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3659.7 with a percent change of -1.34 and a net change of -49.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.34% and the price has fallen by 49.75. Overall, this indicates a decline in the stock's performance.

08:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3709.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a BSE trading volume of 13326 shares, with a closing price of 3709.45.

