Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock slumps in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 3660.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3609.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Labs opened at 3685 and closed at 3677.4. The stock had a high of 3705.8 and a low of 3650.55. The market cap for Divis Labs is 97,254.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Labs was 15,420 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3609.4, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3609.4, with a percent change of -1.39 and a net change of -50.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.39% or 50.95 compared to the previous trading day.

18 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3619.9, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3619.9. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -40.45, which means the stock price has decreased by 40.45.

18 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3623, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3623. There has been a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -37.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.02% and the price has dropped by 37.35.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3620.8, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3620.8. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -39.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 39.55.

Click here for Divis Lab Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3633.6, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is at 3633.6. There has been a percent change of -0.73%, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.75, which means that the stock price has decreased by 26.75.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3636.45, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3636.45 with a percent change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -23.9, which means the stock has decreased by 23.9.

18 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3641.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the stock's price is 3641.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -19.2, reflecting a decrease of 19.2 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3638.15, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3638.15, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -22.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3655.8, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3655.8. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.55 from its previous value. Overall, the stock price of Divis Lab has experienced a small decline.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3663.5, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3663.5, with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 3.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.09% and has seen a net increase of 3.15.

18 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3663.5, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3677.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Divis Labs is 3663.5. There has been a percent change of -0.38, which indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.9, suggesting a decrease of 13.9 in the stock price. Overall, the current data shows a small decline in the stock price of Divis Labs.

18 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3677.4 yesterday

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 15420 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3677.4.

