Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at ₹3638.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3645.5

On the last day, the opening price of Divis Lab was ₹3690.25 and the closing price was ₹3657.95. The highest price during the day was ₹3690.25 and the lowest was ₹3626. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is ₹96,896.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 11,272 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1152.55 16.65 1.47 1169.9 922.55 276535.35 Divis Laboratories 3638.2 -7.3 -0.2 3949.0 2730.0 96582.78 Cipla 1210.55 37.05 3.16 1277.55 852.0 97709.61 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5675.85 127.0 2.29 5986.2 4176.85 94308.07 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1922.9 1.75 0.09 2099.95 1446.15 65079.67

Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is ₹3635.65, while the high price is ₹3684.7.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3635.2. The bid price is 3645.4, and the offer price is 3647.25. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest is 2396000.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000 and the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹37.2 (+5.53%) & ₹12.6 (-2.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.05 (-23.3%) & ₹64.45 (-14.41%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 1137.3 2.4 0.21 1169.9 922.55 272876.37 Divis Laboratories 3650.0 -7.95 -0.22 3949.0 2730.0 96896.03 Cipla 1173.5 9.1 0.78 1277.55 852.0 94719.12 Dr Reddys Laboratories 5548.85 58.7 1.07 5986.2 4176.85 92197.88 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 1918.45 7.1 0.37 2099.95 1446.15 64929.07

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is 3682.6 and the offer price is 3684.85, with bid and offer quantities of 200 each. The stock has an open interest of 2383000.

Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3722.04 10 Days 3715.93 20 Days 3733.32 50 Days 3713.43 100 Days 3648.09 300 Days 3379.97

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹39.85 (+13.05%) & ₹13.3 (+2.7%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.9 (-27.3%) & ₹63.15 (-16.14%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price stands at 3673.1 with a bid quantity of 200. On the other hand, the offer price is 3674.1 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2384200.

Divis Lab share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 3 3 3 3 Buy 0 1 1 2 Hold 4 3 3 7 Sell 10 9 9 6 Strong Sell 4 4 3 3

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹42.0 (+19.15%) & ₹14.25 (+10.04%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.9 (-30.78%) & ₹58.4 (-22.44%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is 3677.05 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3679.8 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2384600.

Top active options for Divis Lab Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.4 (+25.96%) & ₹71.35 (+24.19%) respectively. Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.9 (-34.26%) & ₹56.95 (-24.37%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45 Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 3689.25, while the offer price is 3691.3. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,377,600.

Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.81% 3 Months 1.11% 6 Months 11.5% YTD 6.84% 1 Year 1.9%

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3657.95 on last trading day On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 11,272 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,657.95.