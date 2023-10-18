Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab closed today at 3638.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's 3645.5

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 3645.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3638.2 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, the opening price of Divis Lab was 3690.25 and the closing price was 3657.95. The highest price during the day was 3690.25 and the lowest was 3626. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is 96,896.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab was 11,272 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab closed today at ₹3638.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3645.5

Divis Laboratories' stock closed at 3638.2 today, representing a decrease of 0.2% from the previous day's closing price of 3645.5. The net change in the stock price was -7.3.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1152.5516.651.471169.9922.55276535.35
Divis Laboratories3638.2-7.3-0.23949.02730.096582.78
Cipla1210.5537.053.161277.55852.097709.61
Dr Reddys Laboratories5675.85127.02.295986.24176.8594308.07
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1922.91.750.092099.951446.1565079.67
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Divis Laboratories stock is 3635.65, while the high price is 3684.7.

18 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3635.2. The bid price is 3645.4, and the offer price is 3647.25. The offer quantity is 400, and the bid quantity is 200. The open interest is 2396000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Divi's Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Divi's Laboratories Ltd stock is 2730.00000 and the 52-week high price is 3934.70000.

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3650, which is a decrease of -0.22% or a net change of -7.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.2 (+5.53%) & 12.6 (-2.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.05 (-23.3%) & 64.45 (-14.41%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.32.40.211169.9922.55272876.37
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is at 3650 with a percent change of -0.22. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.22% from its previous value. The net change is -7.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by 7.95 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is 3682.6 and the offer price is 3684.85, with bid and offer quantities of 200 each. The stock has an open interest of 2383000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Divis Laboratories stock is 3626, while the high price is 3690.25.

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3650, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -7.95. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. However, the decrease is relatively small.

Click here for Divis Lab Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3722.04
10 Days3715.93
20 Days3733.32
50 Days3713.43
100 Days3648.09
300 Days3379.97
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 39.85 (+13.05%) & 13.3 (+2.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.9 (-27.3%) & 63.15 (-16.14%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3626 and a high of 3690.25 on the current day.

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3650, which represents a net change of -7.95 and a percent change of -0.22. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Divis Lab Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price stands at 3673.1 with a bid quantity of 200. On the other hand, the offer price is 3674.1 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2384200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.32.40.211169.9922.55272876.37
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock reached a low of 3626 and a high of 3690.25 during the current trading day.

The current data of Divis Labs stock shows that the price is 3650. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 7.95. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Divis Lab AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Divis Lab share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy0112
Hold4337
Sell10996
Strong Sell4433
18 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3800.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 42.0 (+19.15%) & 14.25 (+10.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 19.9 (-30.78%) & 58.4 (-22.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3650. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of 7.95 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.32.40.211169.9922.55272876.37
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is 3677.05 with a bid quantity of 200, while the offer price is 3679.8 with an offer quantity of 200. The stock has an open interest of 2384600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Divis Laboratories reached a low of 3626 and a high of 3690.25 on the current day.

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3650. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of 7.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Divis Lab

Top active call options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3650.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.4 (+25.96%) & 71.35 (+24.19%) respectively.

Top active put options for Divis Lab at 18 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 3600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.9 (-34.26%) & 56.95 (-24.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries1137.32.40.211169.9922.55272876.37
Divis Laboratories3650.0-7.95-0.223949.02730.096896.03
Cipla1173.59.10.781277.55852.094719.12
Dr Reddys Laboratories5548.8558.71.075986.24176.8592197.88
Torrent Pharmaceuticals1918.457.10.372099.951446.1564929.07
18 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3668.0 as against previous close of 3658.45

Divis Lab is currently trading at a spot price of 3646.6. The bid price is slightly higher at 3689.25, while the offer price is 3691.3. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 200. The stock has an open interest of 2,377,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3650, with a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -7.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.22% and has experienced a decrease of 7.95 points.

18 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Divis Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Divis Laboratories stock's low price for the day is 3626, while the high price is 3690.25.

18 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price of the stock is 3650. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -7.95, suggesting a decrease of 7.95 from the previous price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months1.11%
6 Months11.5%
YTD6.84%
1 Year1.9%
The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3650. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.22% or 7.95.

18 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3657.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had a trading volume of 11,272 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 3,657.95.

