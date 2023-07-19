comScore
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares surge on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 3625.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3647.1 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of 3663.5 and a closing price of 3660.35. The stock reached a high of 3680 and a low of 3567.5. The market capitalization of the company is 96377.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3976.7 and its 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 9839 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:33:17 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3647.1, which represents a 0.6% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 21.75.

19 Jul 2023, 10:15:15 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3657.45, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3657.45 with a net change of 32.1 and a percent change of 0.89. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 32.1 and by 0.89% from its previous value.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01:37 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3674.8, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3674.8 with a percent change of 1.36. The net change is 49.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement, with an increase of 1.36% and a net change of 49.45.

19 Jul 2023, 09:47:25 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3654.45, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 29.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is an increase of 29.1.

19 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Divis Lab Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:30:08 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3650.4, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3650.4. There has been a 0.69% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 25.05, suggesting a positive movement.

19 Jul 2023, 09:18:20 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3653.2, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3653.2, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 27.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.77% from its previous closing price and has gained 27.85 points.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00:10 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630.45, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹3660.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3630.45 with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -29.9, indicating a decrease of 29.9 in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 08:11:22 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3660.35 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Divis Laboratories was 9839 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3660.35.

