Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares surge on positive trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of ₹3663.5 and a closing price of ₹3660.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3680 and a low of ₹3567.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96377.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3976.7 and its 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 9839 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3647.1, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3647.1, which represents a 0.6% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 21.75. Share Via

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3657.45, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3657.45 with a net change of 32.1 and a percent change of 0.89. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 32.1 and by 0.89% from its previous value. Share Via

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3674.8, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3674.8 with a percent change of 1.36. The net change is 49.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement, with an increase of 1.36% and a net change of 49.45. Share Via

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3654.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3654.45, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 29.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is an increase of 29.1. Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss Share Via

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3650.4, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3650.4. There has been a 0.69% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 25.05, suggesting a positive movement. Share Via

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3653.2, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹3625.35 The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3653.2, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 27.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.77% from its previous closing price and has gained 27.85 points. Share Via

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3630.45, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹3660.35 The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3630.45 with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -29.9, indicating a decrease of ₹29.9 in the stock price. Share Via

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3660.35 yesterday On the last day, the BSE volume for Divis Laboratories was 9839 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3660.35. Share Via