Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock dips in trading today

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at ₹3666.25 and closed at ₹3645.5. The stock reached a high of ₹3684.7 and a low of ₹3635.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96582.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 4667 shares.
Divis Labs is currently trading at a spot price of 3614.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 3620.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3622.0. The offer quantity is 600, indicating a higher number of sellers, while the bid quantity is 200, indicating a lower number of buyers. The open interest is 2388800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.
The current stock price of Divis Labs is ₹3620.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.56 percent, resulting in a net change of -20.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|1.94%
|6 Months
|8.93%
|YTD
|6.68%
|1 Year
|1.93%
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3638.2, with a percent change of -0.2% and a net change of -7.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price and a negative change.
On the last day, Divis Labs had a trading volume of 4667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3645.5.
