Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 3640.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3620.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Lab opened at 3666.25 and closed at 3645.5. The stock reached a high of 3684.7 and a low of 3635.65. The market capitalization of the company is 96582.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 4667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Divis Lab October futures opened at 3643.6 as against previous close of 3651.6

Divis Labs is currently trading at a spot price of 3614.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 3620.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3622.0. The offer quantity is 600, indicating a higher number of sellers, while the bid quantity is 200, indicating a lower number of buyers. The open interest is 2388800, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3620.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3640.85

The current stock price of Divis Labs is 3620.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.56 percent, resulting in a net change of -20.45.

19 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months1.94%
6 Months8.93%
YTD6.68%
1 Year1.93%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3638.2, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3645.5

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3638.2, with a percent change of -0.2% and a net change of -7.3. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price and a negative change.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3645.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Labs had a trading volume of 4667 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3645.5.

