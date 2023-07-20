Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3625.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3641 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of ₹3601.3 and a closing price of ₹3625.35. The stock reached a high of ₹3674.8 and a low of ₹3601.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96,657.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:07:19 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:14:23 AM IST
