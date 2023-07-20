Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3625.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3641 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Divis Lab had an opening price of 3601.3 and a closing price of 3625.35. The stock reached a high of 3674.8 and a low of 3601.3. The market capitalization of the company is 96,657.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3641, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3625.35

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3641 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 15.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.43% and the net change in the price is 15.65.

20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3625.35 yesterday

On the last day, Divis Lab had a volume of 4933 shares and closed at a price of 3625.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

