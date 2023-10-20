Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 3637.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3592.8 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at 3627.05 and closed at 3640.85. The stock reached a high of 3654.7 and a low of 3601.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Laboratories is 96,544.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3949 and 2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4034 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Divis Lab Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3592.8, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹3637.7

Divis Laboratories stock price is currently at 3592.8 with a net change of -44.9 and a percent change of -1.23. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.13%
3 Months2.15%
6 Months13.57%
YTD6.58%
1 Year0.82%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3625, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹3637.7

Divis Lab stock is currently trading at a price of 3625. There has been a net change of -12.7, which represents a decrease of 0.35% in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3640.85 on last trading day

Based on the data for the last day of Divis Lab BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 4034 shares and the closing price was 3640.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.