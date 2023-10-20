Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3627.05 and closed at ₹3640.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3654.7 and a low of ₹3601.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Divis Laboratories is ₹96,544.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3949 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 4034 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.13%
|3 Months
|2.15%
|6 Months
|13.57%
|YTD
|6.58%
|1 Year
|0.82%
Divis Lab stock is currently trading at a price of ₹3625. There has been a net change of -12.7, which represents a decrease of 0.35% in the stock price.
Based on the data for the last day of Divis Lab BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 4034 shares and the closing price was ₹3640.85.
