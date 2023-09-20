Hello User
Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 3814.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3777.25 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3814.75 and closed at 3814.8. The highest price reached during the day was 3817.45, while the lowest price was 3774. The market capitalization of Divis Lab is currently at 100,274.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for Divis Lab on the last day was 2888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3814.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2888. The closing price for the stock was 3814.8.

