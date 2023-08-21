Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares decline in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3659.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3653.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3635.05 and closed at ₹3659.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3680 and a low of ₹3618.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96986.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 17319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:04:49 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3653.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3659.7
The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3653.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -6.3.
21 Aug 2023, 08:00:42 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3659.7 on last trading day
On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a total trading volume of 17,319 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,659.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!