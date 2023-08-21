comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares decline in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 3659.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3653.4 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis LabPremium
Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3635.05 and closed at 3659.7. The stock reached a high of 3680 and a low of 3618.25. The market capitalization of the company is 96986.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 17319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04:49 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3653.4, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3659.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is 3653.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -6.3.

21 Aug 2023, 08:00:42 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3659.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a total trading volume of 17,319 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 3,659.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App