Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares decline in trading today

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3635.05 and closed at ₹3659.7. The stock reached a high of ₹3680 and a low of ₹3618.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹96986.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 17319 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3653.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17. The net change in the stock price is -6.3.
On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a total trading volume of 17,319 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹3,659.7.
