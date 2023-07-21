Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3695.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The stock reached a high of ₹3713 and a low of ₹3627.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,115.86 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 3840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:08:31 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3665 yesterday
