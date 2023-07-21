Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:10 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3695 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Lab opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The highest price during the day was ₹3713 and the lowest was ₹3627.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,090.64 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹3976.7 and ₹2730 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3844 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:10:33 AM IST
