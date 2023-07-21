comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab gains in trading today

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3719.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at 3627.1 and closed at 3665. The stock reached a high of 3713 and a low of 3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 98,281.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 4059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:17:44 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3719.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹3665

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is 3719.15. There has been a 1.48 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 54.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.48 percent, and the increase in price is 54.15.

Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:02:26 AM IST

Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3731.1, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹3665

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3731.1 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 66.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.8% and has seen a net increase of 66.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:02 AM IST

Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3738.95, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹3665

The current price of Divis Lab stock is 3738.95. It has experienced a 2.02% percent change, which equates to a net change of 73.95.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30:03 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3719, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹3665

The current stock price of Divis Lab is 3719 with a net change of 54 and a percent change of 1.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 54 points or 1.47% compared to the previous trading session.

21 Jul 2023, 10:18:10 AM IST

Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3665 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4059. The closing price for the shares was 3665.

Wait for it…

