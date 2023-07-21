Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The stock reached a high of ₹3713 and a low of ₹3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,281.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 4059 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3719.15, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹3665
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the stock price is ₹3719.15. There has been a 1.48 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of ₹54.15. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.48 percent, and the increase in price is ₹54.15.
Click here for Divis Lab Profit Loss
Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3731.1, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹3665
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3731.1 with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 66.1. This means that the stock has increased by 1.8% and has seen a net increase of ₹66.1.
Divis Lab share price NSE Live :Divis Lab trading at ₹3738.95, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹3665
The current price of Divis Lab stock is ₹3738.95. It has experienced a 2.02% percent change, which equates to a net change of 73.95.
Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3719, up 1.47% from yesterday's ₹3665
The current stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3719 with a net change of 54 and a percent change of 1.47. This means that the stock price has increased by 54 points or 1.47% compared to the previous trading session.
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3665 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4059. The closing price for the shares was ₹3665.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!