Divis Lab Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 3665 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3695.95 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Lab opened at 3627.1 and closed at 3665. The stock reached a high of 3713 and a low of 3627.1. The market capitalization of the company is 98,115.86 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Lab is 3976.7 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the stock was 3840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3665 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Divis Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,840. The closing price for the day was 3,665.

