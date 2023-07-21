Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Divis Labs opened at ₹3627.1 and closed at ₹3665. The stock reached a high of ₹3713 and a low of ₹3627.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹98,281.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3976.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total BSE volume for the day was 4059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.