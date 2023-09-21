Hello User
Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Take a Hit, Trading in the Red

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 3783.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3778.9 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at 3757.7 and closed at 3783.8. The highest price reached during the day was 3799.7, while the lowest price was 3757.7. The market capitalization of the company is 100,317.92 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Laboratories is 3949, while the 52-week low is 2730. The total number of shares traded on the BSE was 3355.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3778.9, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹3783.8

The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3778.9. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.9 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

21 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3783.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a BSE volume of 3355 shares. The closing price for the day was 3783.8.

