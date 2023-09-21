Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Shares Take a Hit, Trading in the Red

On the last day of trading, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3757.7 and closed at ₹3783.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3799.7, while the lowest price was ₹3757.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹100,317.92 crore. The 52-week high for Divis Laboratories is ₹3949, while the 52-week low is ₹2730. The total number of shares traded on the BSE was 3355.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3778.9. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.9 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.
On the last day, Divis Laboratories had a BSE volume of 3355 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹3783.8.
