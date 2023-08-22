Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Divis Lab stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 3653.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3658.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Divis Labs' stock opened at ₹3656 and closed at ₹3653.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3683.65 and a low of ₹3651. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97126.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:04:32 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3658.7, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3653.4
Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3658.7, with a 0.15 percent change and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 percent, resulting in a net increase of 5.3.
22 Aug 2023, 08:18:31 AM IST
Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3653.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Divis Lab's BSE volume was 4378 shares and the closing price was ₹3653.4.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!