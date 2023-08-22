Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 3653.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3658.7 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Labs' stock opened at 3656 and closed at 3653.4. The stock reached a high of 3683.65 and a low of 3651. The market capitalization of the company is 97126.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3658.7, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3653.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is 3658.7, with a 0.15 percent change and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 percent, resulting in a net increase of 5.3.

22 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3653.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab's BSE volume was 4378 shares and the closing price was 3653.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.