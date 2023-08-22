Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Divis Labs' stock opened at ₹3656 and closed at ₹3653.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3683.65 and a low of ₹3651. The market capitalization of the company is ₹97126.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 4378 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Divis Lab is ₹3658.7, with a 0.15 percent change and a net change of 5.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 percent, resulting in a net increase of 5.3.
On the last day, Divis Lab's BSE volume was 4378 shares and the closing price was ₹3653.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!