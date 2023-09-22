Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares plummet on the stock market

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at ₹3760.05 and closed at ₹3779.9. The stock experienced a high of ₹3799.4 and a low of ₹3733.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99,323.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3949 and the 52-week low is ₹2730. The BSE volume for the day was 12,643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Divis Labs stock shows that the stock price is ₹3708.15 with a percent change of -0.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.97% from its previous value. The net change is -36.35, indicating a decrease of ₹36.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|0.95%
|6 Months
|33.67%
|YTD
|9.77%
|1 Year
|4.84%
The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is ₹3741.45. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.45, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹38.45.
On the last day, Divis Lab BSE had a trading volume of 12,643 shares with a closing price of ₹3779.9.
