Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Divis Lab share price Today Live Updates : Divis Lab shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Divis Lab stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 3744.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3708.15 per share. Investors should monitor Divis Lab stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Divis Lab

On the last day, Divis Laboratories opened at 3760.05 and closed at 3779.9. The stock experienced a high of 3799.4 and a low of 3733.55. The market capitalization of the company is 99,323.74 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3949 and the 52-week low is 2730. The BSE volume for the day was 12,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Divis Lab share price update :Divis Lab trading at ₹3708.15, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3744.5

The current data for Divis Labs stock shows that the stock price is 3708.15 with a percent change of -0.97. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.97% from its previous value. The net change is -36.35, indicating a decrease of 36.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Divis Lab share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months0.95%
6 Months33.67%
YTD9.77%
1 Year4.84%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Today :Divis Lab trading at ₹3741.45, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹3779.9

The current data for Divis Lab stock shows that the price is 3741.45. There has been a percent change of -1.02, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -38.45, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 38.45.

22 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Divis Lab share price Live :Divis Lab closed at ₹3779.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Divis Lab BSE had a trading volume of 12,643 shares with a closing price of 3779.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.